Gwendolyn Powell Podesta
March 17, 1925 - March 3, 2019Gwen Powell Podesta passed away peacefully at home in San Bruno. She was wife of the late Joseph Podesta, daughter of the late Clara and Lew Powell, sister of Emily Powell, mother of Joellyn (Paul) Bischeri, Christine (Lynn) Berliner and Barry Podesta, beloved grandmother of Robert (Annie) Berliner, Jennifer (Michael) Rogers, Paul (Erica) Bischeri, and great grandmother of Nathan, Jacob, Savannah, Elizabeth, Karen, Christina and Luca, beloved aunt to Cassandra De Pree, Leifur Magnusson III, and the late infant Markie James Magnusson: great aunt of Heidi, Alexandra, Justine, Danielle, Brett, Brady, Freya, Laura, Bryndis, Marc, Meka and Hayden, great great aunt of Bethany, Brandi and Sonora.
Gwen graduated from Balboa High in 1942. For many years worked at Hibernia Bank, and in retirement years enjoyed selling Avon products. Gwen was Past Queen of Bethel 26 Job's Daughters, Worthy Matron Eastern Star, member of Forest Hill Christian Church, Northern California Boxer's Association and the Balboa Alumni Assco. Gwen radiated friendship, warmth, and charm and was noted for her big smile and generous hospitality.
Memorial services at 11:00 am, May 4th at Forest Hill Christian Church, 250 Laguna Honda Blvd., San Francisco. In memory of Gwen, donations can be made to Sutter Health Hospice in Burlingame, Balboa Alumni (In lower left--Gateway Fund), P.O. Box 31866, S.F. 94131, Forest Hill Christian Church or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019