|
|
Gwenndolyn Juliette White
Feb.10,1962 - Feb.28, 2020 Gwenndolyn was born in San Francisco on February 10, 1962 to her proud parents Luetta T. Grier and Lewis A. White. She passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020.
Gwenndolyn was a lovely and spirited woman who lived each and every day to its fullest. She was beloved by her family and friends. So many considered themselves fortunate to have been touched by her sweetness, her bright smile and her quick wit. The love felt for her was vast, and while that love still exists, many are broken-hearted due to this tragic loss. Gwendolyn is truly missed.
Gwenndolyn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1979. She went on to San Francisco State University to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and a Master's Degree in Nutrition. The communities she served as a Nutritionist were deeply grateful for her knowledgeable advice and caring nature.
Gwenndolyn was proceeded in death by her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, George Blake, of Hercules, her sister Jessica Rith, (Paul) of San Antonio, Texas, 3 aunts Connie Grier of Oakland, Ca, Ella Grier of Warren, Michigan and Melva Hastings of Rio Vista, Ca., a sister-in-law Candace Blake of Hot Springs, Montana. 3 Nieces Alonda Grier, Jo and Joy Rith; 1 Nephew Joseph Rith and a host of other family members, friends and co-workers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 1:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley, 1 Lawson Rd. Berkeley, CA
May her legacy and memory live on.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020