H. Stanton Orser
January 08, 1930 ~ October 06, 2019H. Stanton Orser ("Tony") died peacefully at home in San Francisco on October 6, 2019 at the age of 89, with his wife and soulmate Janet Frankel by his side. He is survived by his wife Janet; his siblings Peter Orser, Jon Orser, Gretchen McCausland, and Annie Campbell; his sons Stan, Leland, Scrafford, Henson, and Gilbert; as well as five daughters-in-law, eleven grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He is predeceased by his sister Katharine Monger.
Tony was born on January 8, 1930 in New York City, and moved to Laguna Beach California as a small boy, where he grew up running barefoot on the beaches, surfing, diving for lobster and abalone, and trying to keep up with his big brother Peter.
At 11 years old, he went East to attend The Lawrenceville School and then Princeton University. He excelled as a wrestler, and at 150 lb., football, lacrosse, and track. After graduating, Tony served as a U.S. Naval officer for two years during the Korean War, and then attended law school at the University of Michigan. Tony returned to his beloved California in 1956 to practice law in San Francisco, where he raised five sons with his first wife. Most weekends he could be found herding boys and dogs along trails in Marin County, reading in a cabin at Steep Ravine, playing handball in Golden Gate Park, running in the challenging Dipsea Race, or sitting on a surfboard hoping for one more set of waves.
In 1981 Tony moved to North Beach, where he was embraced by a steadfast circle of friends. Most mornings he could be found at the Trieste coffee shop, ready to share a crossword puzzle and to engage in lively conversation about any subject under the sun. He eventually met Janet and, in his words, "We never spent another night apart."
Tony remained an avid hiker, runner, biker, and motorcycle rider well into his 80s. He enjoyed surfing along the California and Mexico coastline with Janet, his sons, his nephews and nieces, and anyone else who would paddle out.
A celebration of Tony's long and buoyant life will be held on November 10. His cat Bear welcomes flowers to stalk and play with. Alternatively, Tony can be remembered by donations to Planned Parenthood or , two of his favorite charities.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019