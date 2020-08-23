Hadley Dale Hall
July 8, 1933 - August 10, 2020
Hadley Dale Hall, aged 87, died comfortably and at peace on August 10, 2020. He suffered from multiple illnesses, succumbing to pneumonia just days after enrolling in a hospice program. As he coped with pain and physical limitations, he never stopped advocating for those in need even during his last days. Hadley leaves behind his beloved husband of almost 60 years, L. Warde Laidman, and his treasured sister and her husband, Carmella Kay Hall Sanders and James Clayton Sanders, of Beaverton OR, as well as many devoted nieces and nephews.
Hadley was a visionary creating services that keep communities intact and people in their homes. He was the executive director of San Francisco Home Health Services, a non-profit organization, that provided home-based programs for the elderly such as home care and meals, while developing innovative programs with a community focus at 30th St. Senior Center including congregate meals, adult-day health, and a wide array of senior activities.
Concerned with the plight of home care workers, Hadley drafted state legislation with the assistance of former Assemblyman Leo McCarthy, Mayor Art Agnos, and Assemblyman Willie L. Brown Jr., that required the state to pay benefits for all in-home-support service workers. At SFHHS, he also initiated a career ladder for entry level personnel so that they could advance within the organization, completing high school and even social work and nursing programs.
Hadley was the driving force in creating Coming Home Hospice, the first residential AIDS hospice in the country, providing terminal care to those with AIDS and other illnesses. After several mergers with other entities and having mostly achieved his dream of "one-stop shopping" for the elderly, Hadley retired as a chief executive of Visiting Nurses and Hospice in 1986.
In retirement, Hadley continued to work with On Lok 30th St. Senior Center, and with Openhouse as a foundational board member, where his expertise in senior services was instrumental in establishing a vibrant LGBTQ+ senior community, including affordable housing. Openhouse has cast a bronze tribute in his honor that will be placed in their new community center. In 2014, he was honored by the Community Living Campaign with the Norma Satten Community Services Innovation Award.
While Hadley worked endlessly to improve the lives of others, he also lived a full and rich life with his husband Warde. They met in 1960 and married in 2014. They frequently entertained guests with gourmet dinners and were ardent Giants fans. For many years, they held season tickets to the San Francisco Opera, often attending performances twice a week. Hadley and Warde traveled to Germany, Seattle, and Toronto to see Wagner's Ring. They especially enjoyed cruises, traveled across Australia by train, and spent many vacations in Maui and weekends at Anchor Bay with family and friends. They also traveled extensively in Europe sharing trips to London and Paris with family.
Hadley was born in Devil's Lake, North Dakota and raised in Cathlamet, Washington. He was predeceased by his parents Walter Scott Hall and Gladys Elliot Hall and his three dear brothers, Everett Ray (Red) Hall, Curtis Elliot Hall, and James Nixon Hall. He attended Washington State College in Pullman where he graduated with honors. He started his career in teaching, but found a calling in social work. After being accepted to the University of Chicago social work program, he opted to stay in San Francisco instead. After being rejected by the University of California, Berkeley for a late application, he showed up anyway, auditing classes until he was allowed to stay, eventually earning a master's degree in social work.
Hadley would like to thank Dr. Barry Bugatto of Kaiser Permanente for inspired care and the staff at Rhoda Goldman Plaza for their kindness. Gratitude also to his family and friends including those at Rhoda Goldman Plaza. A celebration of Hadley's life will be held in 2021 when it is safe to gather socially. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Openhouse, On Lok 30th St. Senior Center, the Rhoda Goldman Plaza Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice
.