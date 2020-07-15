Hank Garcia

1/1
July 20, 1928 - June 24, 2020
Hank García, 91, avid music lover, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in hospice care. Hank was born in San Francisco July 20, 1928, lived on Tennessee Street in Potrero Hill, and attended Mission High School. He met his wife, Estelle, in the late 1950s when she was on stage in a play at the International House. They loved to entertain in the center patio of their Mediterranean-style home in Glen Park, graced with Estelle's china and crystal from her custom cabinet. Hank was elected sergeant-at-arms of the Men's Club at St. Finn Barr and volunteered at parish Pancake Breakfasts. Estelle, an accomplished cook, prepared gourmet meals for holiday gatherings and showered in-laws with fancy-wrap gifts from The Emporium, where she worked. They both loved to sing, especially standards like "I'll Be Seeing You," "You Belong to Me," and "Enjoy Yourself—It's Later than You Think." They also enjoyed classes at the Fromm Institute, held museum memberships and appreciated San Francisco restaurants of yesteryear like La Piñata and Celadon. Their generous spirits encouraged artistic achievement in everyone they met.
Hank always had a joke to tell and a phrase for someone from their heritage language. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle, grandson, Vincent, and son-in-law, Jaime. He was predeceased by his wife, Estelle; father, Manuel Garcia; mother, Felicitas Lopez and sister Adela. He is fondly remembered by his sister, Mary, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him, especially the family he gave so many memorable life lessons. Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
