|
|
Hannah Fong
9/20/1929 - 9/2/2019Hannah was born in Bassein, Burma on September 20, 1929 and passed away in her home in El Cerrito, CA. on September 2, 2019. Hannah was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Sam Fong. She is survived by daughters Vivien Wong (Carl), Debi, son Kenneth and grandchildren Justin, Jaime and Jordan.
Hannah's journey to California was exciting and adventurous. Spending early school years in many countries including Loreto Convent School in Darjeeling, India and Diocesan Girls School (DGS) in Hong Kong, gave her opportunities to sample a variety of foods and languages. Her cooking skills were legendary and her ability to learn languages remarkable. Without recipes and measurements she was able to create delicious and authentic ethnic foods that all the relatives raved about. The genius of her cooking skills was her ability to teach others.
A recommendation from a brother-in-law and a Father who was well ahead of his time, set her course to UCLA to further her education. She met her future husband there and California became home base for the Fong Family. A competitive sportswoman in badminton and volleyball at UCLA prepared her for her future golf career. She was Mira Vista Woman's Club Champion, had 4 hole-in-one's to her name and was a pioneer in bringing golf to China in its infancy of the sport for young Chinese women.
In May 2008 Hannah had a major stroke, she was determined to get back on the course with her chant of "one chip, one putt!" She fought for 11 years to be with friends and Family. Her facial expressions were capable of telling a story and more.
Her biggest fear was to leave her husband, Sam, alone in life. She wanted to be with him until his passing, and she did so beautifully.
Hannah was an exceptional Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend. She was able to touch so many with her easy going manner and openness. Everyone counted and no one was left out. She will always be remembered.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019