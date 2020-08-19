Hannah Greenberg

Hannah Helen Spiro Greenberg

April 15, 1925 - August 15, 2020

Loving wife of Richard; daughter of Kobi and Esther; brother of the late Marvin; mother of David, Donald and the late Jonathan; grandmother to Genny, Jesse, Jamie, Liza, and Jake, great-grandmother to Rhys, Evan, Eva Rose, and Eli. Passed with her husband Richard by her side on 15 August 2020. A graduate of Ohio State University, Hannah trained as an occupational therapist where she worked at Mt Sinai and Mt Zion Hospital in San Francisco, where she was beloved by her co-workers.

Hannah's joie de vivre warmed generations of her family and friends. She was a passionate volunteer for Israel, the Democratic party, and the League of Women Voters. Her love of gardening, flowers and nature led her to share it with the world as a docent at the Strybing Arboretum. Her enthusiasm for modern and classical art was infectious, and she expressed this as a docent for the Museum of Modern Art at Van Ness, the De Young, and the Palace of Fine Arts. Hannah and Dick loved to travel, starting with a honeymoon passage from New York to Le Havre on the Ile de France in 1950.

Music was core to her soul; Hannah had a beautiful mezzo-soprano voice and shared it with the world as a member of the San Francisco City Chorus, performing Handel's Messiah at St. Ignatius Cathedral. Hannah was still singing until the last days of her life.





