Hannelore Wolff
February 2, 1930 – September 16, 2019Hannelore Wolff died peacefully in Chico, CA at her family's home on September 16th 2019. She was born in Bremen, Germany, immigrating to San Francisco in 1953. Her first job was working for Eppler's Bakery, followed by a 30 year career with Bank of America as a teller and later as a loan officer. Hannelore and her husband Guenter moved to San Mateo in 1984. Lore had two passions, raising and showing Silky Terriers and her prize winning roses, both gave her great joy.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Altberg, niece Diane Farris, her husband Ed, nephew Mark Nagel, his wife Christy, nephew David Nagel, niece Karin Cole, her husband Mike, nephew Karsten Wolff, and five grand nieces and three grand nephews.
Her ashes will be interred at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hyw 92 at Skyline Blvd. Contributions to the San Mateo Garden Center, 605 Parkside Way, San Mateo, 94403, D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, P.O. Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209, or Hospice, Butte Home Health, 10 Constitution Drive, Chico CA, 95973 are preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019