Or Copy this URL to Share

Hans George Hemmerle

March 17, 1929 - July 28, 2020

San Francisco native, 1947 Saint Ignatius High School, 1951, USF, following a brief illness, with his daughters, family and dear companion Shirley near his side, passed away peacefully. His wife of 50+ yrs, Dolores, preceded him in death in 2004.

Thanks to the Kaiser Santa Rosa ER and 4th Floor nursing teams for their loving care. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store