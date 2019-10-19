|
|
Harley Milton McCamish (Mac)Harley Milton McCamish (Mac), passed away Wed., August 28 at his residence in San Rafael, CA. Harley was born Feb. 11, 1925 in Fresno, CA to Robert and Helen McCamish. Graduating from Fresno High, he enlisted in the Navy spending much of his time in Officer training school. He met his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Martin (Peg), of 57 years, while stationed at Johnsville Naval Air Station, Horsham, PA. After the war, Harley studied at Northwestern and UC Berkeley earning his degree in Chemical Engineering. Their first three children, Susan, Sharman and Brian were born before moving to Karachi, Pakistan where he managed the construction of a natural gas pipeline. Their fourth child, Laura was born in Berkeley in 1961 before he joined Bechtel in San Francisco. It was a dream come true for Mac to live in the Bay Area and the family moved into their home in Tiburon, Marin County. Soon after, Harley and family moved to New Delhi, India, where he helped construct a pipeline from China into India, returning to Tiburon in 1964.
Harley had an illustrious career as a Corporate Vice President of Bechtel Pipeline, oil and energy division. Both Peg and Harley traveled for Bechtel to Australia, Alaska and finally eight years in London, England, before retiring to Skyland, Lake Tahoe, CA. They lived in Lake Tahoe for 25 years before Peg passed away in 2003. Moving back to his beloved Bay Area in 2007 he enjoyed being a resident of Aldersly Retirement Community in San Rafael until his passing.
Harley loved to read and had an extensive library. Peg and Harley funded an endowment to UC Berkeley supporting young, deserving engineers through University and remained a loyal alumni throughout his lifetime. He loved America's National Parks and spent many family vacations enjoying them. He was passionate about traveling and had seen much of the world. Harley enjoyed a very full life and was always grateful for it.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharman Milani, Laura Webster, three grandsons, Shane Lusby, Brian Wedderburn and Nicholas Milani as well as two great-grandchildren Eden and Braedan Wedderburn.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019