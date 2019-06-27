Harold M. Jones Dec. 17, 1928 - June 24, 2019 Harold M. Jones (Harold Michael Jones Jr.) of San Rafael, CA, died Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 90.

Mr. Jones, a retired lithographer and U.S. Army veteran, was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Dec. 17, 1928. He lived in Hazlet, NJ, for many years before moving to California in 2016.

Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was a longtime member of the Amalgamated Lithographers of America, Local One, in New York City, retiring in 1993. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling widely, photography, historical books, old movies, and good cigars and Scotch. He had many friends on both the East and West coasts.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Betty (Conte) Jones in 2008. Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn London and son-in-law Keith London, of Lagunitas, CA; two sons, Harold M. Jones III and daughter-in-law Ginny Jones, of Whitehouse Station, NJ, and Daniel Jones and partner Lee Wilder, of Hartford,

CT; three grandchildren, Robbie London, of Lagunitas, CA, Harold M. Jones IV, of New York City, and Olivia Jones, of Kalispell, MT; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned later. Donations can be made in memory of Mr. Jones to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT, 59004.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 28, 2019