Harold Kreider
Dec. 10, 1942 - July 31, 2020
Hal passed away peacefully at home after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His many friends knew he accepted his fate with dignity and was courageous until the end, never losing his sense of humor.
Hal was born in Lancaster County, PA to Earl and Lizzie Kreider, whom he dearly loved and respected throughout his life. He often spoke of his happy childhood sharing many fun experiences with his five siblings.
After graduating from Salanco High School, Hal spent four years in the Air Force and was eventually stationed at Hamilton Field. He immediately knew Marin County was his new home. He fell in love and married Dale Beck in 1967 and gained four wonderful stepsons - Chris, Mark, Dana and Alan. One of his favorite memories was the joyous times watching the boys water ski at Clear Lake.
For 23 years, Hal did computer programming for Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath which involved travel to their facilities in the United States and Italy. After retiring from JWB, Hal began using his other talents remodeling kitchens and baths for friends and neighbors and it became a second career all over Marin County.
Hal was a very kind, considerate and helpful man, therefore, his clients became his close friends. He will be remembered for his honesty, integrity and quality of his work.
Hal enjoyed many wonderful ski trips to Tahoe, although his favorite pastime was reading - averaging three to four books a week. Therefore, it was difficult to beat him in Jeopardy!
In later years, with his dear friend Patricia, he experienced memorable trips to India, Africa and numerous European countries. Photography became a passion, and he especially enjoyed pictures he took while walking with the gorillas in the mountains of Rwanda, which he described as a spiritual experience.
Hal is predeceased in death by his wife Dale, his brother Jim and his stepson Chris.. He is survived by his stepsons Mark Beck, Petaluma; Dana Beck (Rosemarie), San Rafael, and Alan Beck (Julie) Granite Bay.
Hal is survived by his siblings: Bob (Lydia); Betty (Glenn); Alan; and Sue (Paul) and will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Adrienne, Mika, Jessica, Jennifer, Matthew, Alexa, Eric, Melissa, Michael and Curtis. Hal also felt blessed to have three adorable great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the physicians and nurses at Marin Health Medical Center and California Pacific Medical Center for their expertise and kindness in caring for Hal. A very special thank you to Alena and Mariella who were wonderful caregivers to Hal during his last few weeks.
Donations may be given to your favorite charity
in Hal's memory. Due to the current pandemic, a private family gathering was held.
Thank you to all who expressed their sincere condolences.