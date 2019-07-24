|
Harold "Hal" Levin
"May 13, 1932 - July 3, 2019"The only child of immigrant parents Abe and Minnie (Livchitz) Levin, Hal grew up alongside numerous cousins in San Francisco, but lived on the Peninsula most of his adult life. After graduating from Berkeley and earning a pharmacy degree at UCSF, he served abroad in the US Army, then began a 50-year career in retail pharmacy, largely in Menlo Park at Generic-Alec Pharmacy where he was an early proponent of offering customers the choice of filling brand-name prescriptions with less costly generic equivalents. Hal enjoyed skiing, bridge, genealogy, backpacking and a good martini. An avid nature and travel photographer, he practiced his hobby in retirement on frequent RV and overseas trips with Phyllis (Silver), his wife of 58 years. He will be missed by Phyllis, son Alan, daughter Adrienne and grandson Julius.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019