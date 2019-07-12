|
|
Harold A. Petrocchi, Sr. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 1, 2019. First generation Italian American born in San Francisco on August 16,1923. Student body president of Galileo High School. Served in the Coast Guard during WWII. Married Angelina Arrighi, Feb. 11, 1945. Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame at Galileo High School, May 4, 1990. Survived by 5 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and the 2nd love of his life. Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Memorial Mass, 11 am, Monday, July 22, St. Charles Church, San Carlos. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. See Legacy.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019