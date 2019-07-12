Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society of Northern California - Belmont
1645 El Camino Real
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 592-9880
For more information about
Harold Petrocchi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Petrocchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Petrocchi Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Petrocchi Sr. Obituary
Harold A. Petrocchi, Sr.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 1, 2019. First generation Italian American born in San Francisco on August 16,1923. Student body president of Galileo High School. Served in the Coast Guard during WWII. Married Angelina Arrighi, Feb. 11, 1945. Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame at Galileo High School, May 4, 1990. Survived by 5 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and the 2nd love of his life. Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Memorial Mass, 11 am, Monday, July 22, St. Charles Church, San Carlos. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. See Legacy.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neptune Society of Northern California - Belmont
Download Now