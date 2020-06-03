Harold Wellmerling

Oct 9,1919-March 23, 2020

Our amazing Husband, Dad, Pa, GG Pa, and to his friends, "Fred" Wellmerling passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at the age of 100. Fred was born in Spencer, Iowa on October 9, 1919 to H. Fred Wellmerling, and Martha Batcheller, the third generation in Iowa, with deep roots to Europe and to 1636 as a Yankee. He had an older sister, Harriet, and younger sister Barbie.



He received a debate scholarship to Morningside University, in Sioux City, and graduated in May, 1942. He enlisted in the V-12 Navy College program at Columbia University in New York City, then started service as an Ensign, rising to Lieutenant JG communications officer on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Nassau, later serving on the U.S.S. Hornet. He liked to say: "A boy from Spencer, Iowa who had never seen the sea, had a new home, on an aircraft carrier!" He earned seven battle stars at Attu, Tarawa, and more in the Pacific theater.



After his discharge in 1945, he married Ruth Armstrong in 1946, They moved to Los Altos, California, and started a family. Lynn Carol was born in 1947, and Peggy Ann in 1950.



Fred started his career in advertising, and became an account executive at Young & Rubicam in San Francisco. Years later he went to work with D'Arcy, McManus Masius. He loved his work in advertising, working until he was 72. He was a member of Los Altos Country Club, and Menlo Country Club, where he enjoyed many fun years playing golf with friends and his beloved Ruthie.



Music was always an important part of his life. Fred took up the trombone in his youth to help his father in the Spencer town band, very much like the show The Music Man. Fred's love of barbershop harmony led to an invitation to join the Bohemian Club in 1959. He quickly founded the Barbary Coasters quartet, performing with them to wide acclaim, including tours on cruise ships. He retired from barbershopping only at age 95, still with a steady, reliable high C and tight harmonies. Fred served many roles in the Bohemian Club, where he was widely appreciated.



Although he is deeply missed by family and friends, his legacy of bravery, ambition, love of music, and most of all love for family lives on in his two children, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. These plus 20 friends and family celebrated Fred's 100th birthday on October 9, 2019. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Ruthie.



Donations in his memory can be made to the Friends of Paly Choir to honor a top male vocalist. Please send your donations by a check made out to Friends of Paly Choir and mail to Lynn Hori 659 Glenbook drive, Palo Alto California, 94306. Once receiving the donation a confirmation will be send with the non-profit 501(c)(3) information.















