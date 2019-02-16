Harriette O'Neill Blackburn February 17, 1924 – July 14, 2018 Today would have been your 95th birthday. We were blessed to have had you in our lives for so many precious years. You were always there for us with unconditional love and support. Your life was your family and dear friends. The door was always open with a pot of coffee on the stove to welcome all.



Harriette passed away peacefully after a decade struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. A native San Franciscan, graduated from Lick-Wilmerding High School, Class of 1942. During her marriage to the late Peter O'Neill they raised four children. Survived by her children, Pat O'Neill, Peggy Donner (Don), and Mike O'Neill all of Daly City. Harriette is preceded in her passing by parents, Harry and Ruby Stievener; sister Eleanor Culver, son Ronald O'Neill, great-granddaughter Marissa McLeod and husband Bill Blackburn. She is survived by her sister Charlotte McLaughlin, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and extended families, affectionately called "Granny" by all.



She was actively involved with the Episcopal Church, kids' schools, PTA, sports, Cub/Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and hosted "coffee clutches" with local politicians. She was always an advocate for giving blood and later in life worked as a Canteen Hostess at Peninsula Memorial Blood Bank where she met Bill and married him.



The emptiness we feel is being filled with loving memories and respect for how much you taught us and the sacrifices you made. With eternal love we let you go in peace that you so deserve.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019