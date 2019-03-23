Harrison Darrell Gunther 6/20/57 - 3/9/19 Harrison was born in San Francisco to Charles and Patricia Gunther June 20, 1957. At the age of two he moved to Glen Cove, Long Island where he spent his most memorable and formative years.



He attended the Green Vale School and often reflected on how much those years influenced him. There he learned to skate on the ice ponds, play hockey, tennis and golf. He had a life long respect for athletes and interest in sports and fitness.



The family moved back to San Francisco in 1974 and he attended Marin Academy, where he dominated in in soccer and cross country running. He spent his weekends ski racing with the Lake Tahoe Ski Club in Squaw Valley.



He attended Menlo College, where he continued playing soccer and developed lifelong friendships. He transferred to UC Berkeley and earned his BA in International Relations.



His lightening speed earned him a summer internship with Montgomery Securities, competing at the Corporate Cup National Championships. Corporate life was not for him however, and instead he pursed an upcoming sport called triathlon.



He trained in Squaw Valley, enjoying the extra challenge of the altitude. He competed in running and biathlon events as well as triathlons. His proudest achievement was winning the first United States Amateur Triathlon Sprint Championship title for short course sprint triathlon in Lake Havasu in 1983.



He moved to Maui and played for the Maui All Star soccer team and continued running competitively and pursuing triathlon races and surfing.



His life's work was to improve his friend's physical well being. He was a devoted son and loyal friend to many. He will be remembered for his outlandish generosity, kindness and remarkable memory.



He passed away from pneumonia March 9, 2019. His generosity, humor and keen intellect will be missed by many.



Donations in his honor can be made to NAMI.org/donate

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019