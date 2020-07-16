HARRY GREER BRITT

June 8, 1938 - June 24, 2020

A significant period in our collective lives has ended with the passing of Harry Britt, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1979 to 1993. He was the first gay man to be elected President of the Board, a responsibility he took with honor and humility. His voice for the LGBTQ community and for all groups traditionally without power or lacking resources was strong, unifying, and proud. Throughout his life he was a fierce advocate for equal justice and against the voices of bigotry.

He leaves his brother Robert Stephen Britt and many friends who will miss him and will continue his legacy in advocating for justice. Recognition of his Life will be held at a later date.

Please consider contributions in his memory to Open House LGBT Senior Housing, Community & Services and to Friends of Laguna Honda Hospital.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store