Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Harry Thomas DeVack

Passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Cathy DeVack; step father of Paul Giusto and Christi Schwoob; step grandfather of Paul and Luke Giusto, Jake and Nathan Schwoob; brother-in-law to Greg and Kenneth Gollehon.
Harry attended Westmoor High School class of 1960. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country. After his military service, Harry became a top fuel drag racer for Champion Speed Shop. He then set on his career path as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local #3. Harry had many friends in the local Bay Area hot rod community and was an avid collector of antiques.
Friends may visit Monday, December 16th at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a memorial service will be held at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Speedway Children's Charities - Sonoma Chapter - www.speedwaycharities.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
