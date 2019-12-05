|
|
Harry R. Gibson, III
November 9, 1948 - October 28, 2019Harry Gibson passed away peacefully at his home in South Lake Tahoe on October 28, 2019.
Harry was born in Oakland on November 9, 1948, to Marian and Harry R. Gibson, Jr. He graduated from Piedmont High School in 1966 and then attended UC Berkeley where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Harry received his undergraduate degree in Architecture in 1970, and went on to earn a Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree at the University of Colorado in Denver. After completion of his graduate work, he served on active duty for two years with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Harry began his career in urban planning with the California-Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in South Lake Tahoe where he was part of the organization that oversaw development in the Lake Tahoe region. He went on to work as a planner for the City of West Sacramento and Yolo County.
After retiring, Harry enjoyed living full time at Lake Tahoe where he pursued his interest in family genealogy, collecting and refinishing antique trunks and working on his 1942 U.S. Army Willys Jeep.
He enjoyed traveling. He and his longtime companion Judy Thornton Hunter took many cruises on the Princess cruise ship line, most recently, a 120-day around the world cruise.
Harry is survived by his sister Gail Gibson Lombardi, his brother in law Ralph Lombardi, nephew Mike Lombardi, nieces Kim Becker and Chrissy Snodgrass, as well as four great nieces and a great nephew.
The family will have a private celebration of life for Harry at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019