|
|
Harry J. Larson
August 21, 1933 - October 25, 2019Harry was born in San Francisco and died in San Ramon. The son of Harry and Barbara Larson, Harry was the brother of Barbara and Bob, husband of Mae, and father of a son, Harry J. Larson, Jr., all deceased. Harry is survived by his wife, Ellen, children Andrea and Dana; step-children Larry and Aurelia; seven grandchildren (Neil, Andrew, Charlie, Ashley, Courtney, Lawrence, and Andrew), six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives in Illinois and Missouri; his sister, Carolyn and brothers-in-law, Rick and John; and three sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law. Beloved by all who knew him, Harry lived with verve—enduring a lengthy hospitalization as a young child, then leaving high school in 1952 to join the Army where he earned his sergeant's stripes. Completing the GED and an Associate Degree, he finished a BA at San Francisco State, earned two Masters degrees at The University of California at Berkeley and an EdD at Nova University. Harry worked in public school special education programs, then founded a consulting firm, Decision Development Corp, where he remained as a co-owner when it became a publisher of educational software. But Harry's passion wasn't "work". It was painting and woodworking and he created a legacy of lovely watercolors and objects d'arts for his heirs and friends. Harry, now, is painting the heavens!
Interment will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at noon on January 10. A Celebratory Service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Danville at 11:00 on January 11 with a reception for family and friends to follow at the Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an organization you love or to The Century Club of California, the San Francisco Opera Company, or the non-profit Dialysis Patient Citizen organization.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 1, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020