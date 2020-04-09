|
|
Harry P. Misthos
July 17, 1932 - Apr 5, 2020Entered eternal life April 5, 2020. A native of San Francisco, born July 17, 1932, son of the late Panayiotis and Maria Misthos and husband of the late Bobbie Misthos. Harry is survived by his devoted children: Peter & Leanne Misthos, Michael & Christina Misthos, Alexandra & Louie Koutsogeorgas, Maria & Jeff Jaeger, Tina & Mark Gullotta; cherished Papou of Katharine (Brad) Smith, Olivia, Harry, his namesake, and Erini Misthos, Sophia (fiancé, John,) Georgie and Dimitri Koutsogeorgas, Andrianna (Robert) Cortez, Alexandra Watts, Andonis, Aristotle and Athena Gullotta; adored Great-Papou of Grant, Emma, Cody, Chris, Betty, Genevieve, Stella, Margaret, Brent, Benny and Theo; beloved brother and sister-in-law of Nick & Tasia Misthos; brother-in-law of Scott McDermand. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, symbetheri (In-laws), extended family, Godchildren, Koumbari and dear friends. Harry shared a lifetime bond with the Vlahos and Chicos families.
Harry attended Lowell High School. He received his degree from San Francisco City College. Harry proudly served as a Rifle Platoon Leader at the firing ranges in the U.S. Army Occupational Forces in Nuremburg, Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he started his life-long passion in the grocery/produce business. From Grizzini Market, to My Pet Market, and on to Bell Markets, Harry built his legacy. He served as president of the Retail Clerks Union for many years.
He met the love of his life, Bobbie Misthos, while working at QFI in Stonestown. Their love endured for 43 years until she lost her battle to cancer in 1999 and the Misthos family lost their "Harry Whisperer". Harry and Bobbie traveled the world together, loved to dance and enjoyed time with their family in Pacifica, Gridley and Suisun Valley, where they built St. Harry's Chapel, grew fruits and vegetables and were known for the most delicious home-grown tomatoes. Their home was always filled with their children, grandchildren and extended family. Harry worked hard to provide a wonderful life to his soul mate, Bobbie, and their five children. Harry loved the ocean; He often swam at China & Baker beaches and at Fleishhacker Pool and spent family time at Martin's Beach. He loved boating and captained his favorite motor boat the Almatina. He was a member of the Olympic Club and won the Handball Championship in 1978. Harry attended the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and he walked the Golden Gate bridge on opening day and on the 50th Anniversary celebration.
His faith was very important to him. He was a parishioner at Annunciation Cathedral, Holy Trinity and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. He gave generously and provided food for the Annunciation Cathedral's Summer Camp in Yosemite for years. Harry's parents were immigrants from Demonia and Koulentia, Lakonia, Greece. Their values of hard work and generosity were evident throughout Harry's life. A special thank you to the staff at 3West-Covid at Mills Peninsula Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care during Harry's final days. He will be greatly missed. May his memory be eternal.
Memorial donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020