|
|
Harry Frank RedlickHarry Frank Redlick (Dec. 24,1930 - Dec.20, 2019)
Harry passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 in his home in Lincoln, CA. He was born December 24, 1930 in Berlin, Germany, an only child to parents Julius and Susan Redlick. Devoted husband to his late wife, Joan. Beloved father of 2 children, Michael (Lynn) and Denise (deceased). Cherished grandfather of 3 grandsons: Matthew (Amber), Sean, and Andrew. Caring brother-in-law to Carolyn (Joan's sister) and John Kristovich, and uncle to Lori, Karen and John.
He came to America in 1938 and attended Dudley Stone Grammar School, Lincoln High Scool and graduated from San Francisco State University with BS and MA degrees in Physical Education. Harry met Joan Bellantoni while up at Lake Tahoe and the two were married on August 26, 1956. They had a beautiful relationship during their 61 years of marriage and traveled the world together. He and Joan resided in San Bruno for 58 years.
Harry served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He was a teacher and coach at George Washington High School in SF from 1957 to 1990. He was a Varsity Track and Cross Country coach for 22 years, bringing many city championships to GWHS.
Harry enjoyed a life of service and activity. He was elected and served 16 years on the San Bruno Elementary School Board, served 9 years on the San Bruno Planning Commission, and was elected and served 4 years on the San Bruno City Council. After retiring, he did volunteer work and served on the Board of Directors of the . He also started a second career as a Tour Guide.
Harry was "One of a Kind" . A high energy, optimistic, gifted conversationalist who truly loved his family and friends. It was said of him that "he never met a stranger". He is greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Duggans Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, Ca. 94014 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30am with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Harry may be made to the:
55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601
vbfg
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020