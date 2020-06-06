Harry W. Keenan Jr.
Harry W Keenan, Jr
August 26,1927 - May 26,2020
Harry W (Peepah) Keenan Jr was born in the city where he passed, San Francisco. He served aboard the USS Sepulga in WWII, then 28yrs as Sergeant in the SFPD. He loved dancing to Big Band music, RV-ing, and classic trains. He is predeceased by wife Erma, son Brian; survived by children Jill, Guy, wife Lili; grandson Mark, wife Jen; great grandson Mason

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
