|
|
Harryette B. Nestel
December 4, 1924 - March 30, 2020Harryette passed away from natural causes in the home in which she grew up and reared her family.
Her parents were Bertha Margolis Block and Charles Block. In 1900, Harryette's maternal grandfather, Israel Margolis, became the first kosher butcher in Los Angeles.
Descendent of pioneer California families (originally from Bohemia and Russia), father, Charles, created the famous H&L Block "Block Bilt" leather jackets in the San Francisco company, founded by his father, Harry, and brother, Leo, in 1876. His other brother, Adolph, relocated to Kansas City, Missouri in 1892. Adolph's grandsons, Henry and Richard, founded H&R Block, the tax service in 1955.
Harryette attended Alamo Elementary, Presidio Junior High, Lowell High, and UC Berkeley. She was an accomplished scenic painter and patron of the local arts – especially fond of the symphony, theater and ballet.
She was a world traveler, enjoying many memorable trips to Europe with her husband of 55 years, Larry, a respected CPA and attorney. He passed away in 2002. She was also predeceased in 1990 by daughter Elizabeth, who accomplished so much during her career at KGO-AM and whose legacy carries on with the establishment of the Elizabeth Nestel Sudden Death Fund at UCSF.
For Harryette, family meant everything and she equally cherished time with her many dear friends. She embraced life to the fullest and when faced with difficulties, she remained cheerful and always gave a smile.
Survivors include son, William Nestel, grandchildren Rachael Peck and Matthew Nestel, great-grandchildren Lyric and Rhodes Nestel, brother Dick Block, niece Julie Grunsky, nephew Nick Block, and cousin John Marks. She expressed special gratitude to Ramon Ledesma, Julie Mayer, MSW, and was grateful to her caregivers from Home Care Assistance and the dear team at Hospice By the Bay who faithfully remained by her side.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020