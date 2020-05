Harun Latif (Lie Djin Kiong)

1936

Harun Latif passed away on May 17 in San Francisco. He was born in 1936 in Bukittinggi, Indonesia to Lie Tiang Tjoan and Whie Sho Kim. He moved to Hawaii in 1964 to attend the University of Hawaii. Harun was naturalized as a US citizen in 1984. He traveled extensively - Europe, Asia, and America. He leaves behind family in California, Arizona, Indonesia, Singapore and Canda.



