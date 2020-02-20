|
|
Harvey Celler
May 23, 1939 - Feb 13, 2020Harvey Celler passed away in his home on Feb 13th 2020 in Marin County, California at the age of 80. Harvey was born May 23rd 1939 in New York to parents Edwin and Helen Celler. He grew up with his younger brother Orrin in Long Beach. After graduating from Farleigh Dickenson, he became an entrepreneur and eventually had his own company, Harvey Celler California, specializing in maternity clothes. He retired after 40 years and was able to dedicate his time to his family raising Ashley, Tobyn, and EJ. He was an avid sportsman and coached them in many sports in including baseball, basketball, and soccer. His laugh and generosity of spirit affected all those around him. Harvey was always one to share lessons and loved a good story. His best qualities live on in his children and grandchildren, a reminder of how wonderful a person he was to so many. He is survived by Marsha; wife, EJ; son, Ashley; daughter, Tobyn; daughter, Jackson; grandson, Griffin; grandson and Phoenix; grandson.
A memorial service will be held at Congregation Rodef Sholom, 170 North San Pedro Rd, San Rafael CA on Sunday March 1st at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to USCF. To donate go to www.makeagift.ucssf.edu select "other" and type in"MC2 Heart Transplant Patient Fund."
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020