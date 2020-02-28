|
|
Hazel Y. Fong
March 24, 1924 ~ Feb. 19, 2020Hazel Y. Fong died peacefully in her home on February 19, 2020, at the age of 95.
Hazel was born in San Francisco on March 24, 1924, the middle of seven children. She graduated from Commerce High in San Francisco in 1942 and received a Bachelor of Science from UC Berkeley in 1946. She worked as a bookkeeper with Decca Records after graduation. In 1952, she married Welien Fong. Motherhood then followed, and she said that her three children were the greatest thing to happen to her. Love, patience, guidance, nurturing, empathy all came easily to her and never waned. She adored of all her grandchildren, and took great interest in all of their milestones and achievements. She was delighted in becoming a great grandmother in 2018.
She is survived by her sons, Dermet (Liz) and Emory (Laurie), and her daughter, Laurie; her grandchildren, Erin, Rebecca, Thomas, Timothy, and Caroline; and her great grandson, Miles.
She is also survived by her brothers Frank and Ted, her sister Edith, and her sisters-in-law, Wini and Ida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Welien; brother William: and sister Alta.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be laid to rest during private services.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020