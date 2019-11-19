|
Hector LeRoy Cordova
Jan 1, 1939 - Nov 12, 2019Educator, Husband, Father, Grandfather. A long time resident of Berkeley, he was born in Merced and moved to Campbell at an early age. He graduated from Campbell High School, San Jose State University (Bachelors and Masters degrees), and received his doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley. His long career as an educator began with teaching at San Jose High School followed by Shasta Junior College. He then went onto San Jose State University, where he helped to establish the Mexican American Graduate Studies Program and taught and served as Department Chair. He moved on to roles in Community College Administration at several colleges in the Bay Area including Ohlone College in Fremont and finally as interim President at San Jose City College. His impact from teacher to dean to college administrator touched thousands of students and faculty. Héctor is survived by his wife Holly Gritsch de Cordova, his children Kathy (Sue), Julie, Stephen, Dan (Amy) and Maria, Andrea, Viviana, his grandchildren, Kevin, Candice, Robby, Katherine, and Matthew, and his siblings, Rudy, Cristalle, Manny, and Charlie as well as many loving cousins and extended family. He was born in 1939 to Rudolph G. Cordova and Angela Rodrigues Cordova. He was an avid Cal football fan (Go Bears!) and played for the team in 1959 the year they last went to the Rose Bowl. Héctor enjoyed travel including Yosemite, England, Spain, and especially relaxing at Clear Lake. He was well read and enjoyed films and music. He had a green thumb and often pointed out plants by their scientific and common names. He will be remembered lovingly by family, friends, and colleagues . Memorial to be held at UC Berkeley Men's Faculty Club on Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the .
