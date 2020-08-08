Hector Raymond Leslie
July 1, 1935 - August 5, 2020
Husband, Uncle, Cousin, Father and Grandfather, Hector Raymond Leslie passed away peacefully at home in Orinda, CA on August 5th, 2020 at the age of 85, having lived a full and well-loved life. Born in Northern California, eldest son of Hector Sr. and Madeline (Mandy) Manaserro-Leslie, Hector spent his early years in Sacramento and Grass Valley, graduating from Christian Brothers High School in 1953.
An avid outdoorsman and athlete throughout his life, Hector was recruited to play baseball for UC Davis and became a standout catcher for the Aggies while working towards a degree in Forestry Range Management, awarded in 1959. Davis is also where he met and married his wife and love of 61 years, Barbara Joan Pfitzer. The young couple settled in the Bay Area where they had two children whom he was proud of -- Mary Elizabeth and Barbara Joan, four grandchildren -- Jacob, Rachel, Michael, Max, and two sons-in-law -- Mike Wilson and Alan Arkatov.
After college Hector began his real estate appraisal career with the Bank of America in San Francisco, and shortly thereafter launched his own firm - a 40-year vocation that spanned condemnation work ranging from redevelopment projects to BART lines, coastal commissions and national parks, concluding with the evaluations of property owned by major railroads in four western states.
Hector made many good friends playing tennis and golf at Moraga. Much of Hector and Joan's life was spent at their family home along Oregon's beautiful McKenzie River. It was here that Hector found his most joy and solace, whether it be driving the Green Avenger (a retired forestry vehicle) through the woods, golfing at Tokatee, smoking a cigar along the River's edge, or battling with his nemesis, a native and elusive river trout affectionally named Elmer. In the end, a truce was called and both lived long and happy lives on the McKenzie.
Hector will be missed by all, but most deeply by those who knew him best.
Hector's life will be celebrated by friends and family at St. Benedicts Catholic Retreat Center in McKenzie Bridge Oregon with a memorial mass, when it is possible to gather. For those who wish to make a donation in his honor, Hector's favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate