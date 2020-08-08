Heidi Gillies

Heidi M. Gillies

1937 - 2020

Heidi passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Despite the disease, she maintained her sweetness, and was beloved by her caregivers for her easy demeanor and generous smiles.



She is remembered by her family and many wonderful friends for her caring and kindness - a truly sweet and gentle soul. A loving mother to her two sons, Don and Rob (and to family friend Chris Kimball). Friends describe her as having a big heart; truly empathetic; never judgemental; a wonderful friend.



Heidi was born in Hartford, CT in 1937, the daughter of Hans and Martha Altorfer. Her family eventually settled in Orinda where she grew up, attending Acalanes HS and then UC Berkeley, receiving her BA in Languages in 1959. She remained fiercely loyal to her Golden Bears.



She met Bruce Gillies in Berkeley and they married in 1963. They settled in Berkeley, where they found a great community of friends, including her hiking and investment groups.



Active in the community, she seemingly had her hands in everything -- volunteering at schools and the White Elephant sale, running commissary for Sierra Club trips, active in the PTA, League of Women Voters, Prytanean, and the Berkeley Public Library, where she served on the board. One of her proudest achievements was serving four terms on the Alameda County Grand Jury, including acting as Chair.



While she loved tennis, classical music and a glass of good wine, Heidi's true passions were people and travel. She kept notes, maps, and lists from each travel adventure. Of particular note, she loved her trips to Switzerland to visit her extended family.



What Heidi loved most of all was people. Her smile and good nature was infectious. She treated all the kids in the neighborhood as her own. Heidi could make a dozen new friends while in her doctor's waiting room.



She is survived by her two sons, Donald Gillies of San Leandro, CA, and Robert Gillies of Oakland, CA; her brothers, Walt Altorfer of Cave Creek, AZ; and Hans Altorfer of Scottsdale, AZ; her many nieces and nephews, as well as her grand nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there is no Memorial scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to League of Women Voters of the East Bay, or the Berkeley Public Library are suggested.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store