Heinz Mueller Heinz Mueller died peacefully with a huge smile across his face on Sunday April 14 at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland. He was surrounded by his immediate family.
Heinz was born in 1935 in Lechenich, Germany. His childhood memories are filled with stories of growing up during WWII. He remembers vividly one night in 1945 a pounding on the door to find US soldiers holding him at gun point. After searching the quarters, the children were given candies from the US, which were quickly swallowed only to find out it was chewing gum, an item never seen before. A U.S. curiosity had entered his heart.
Earning an Engineering degree in Koln, Germany, Heinz was offered a highly sought after work study opportunity with the Karl Duehsberg Gesellscahft, taking him to Ohio. Upon completion, Heinz interviewed with Tudor Engineering Company in San Francisco who hired him on the spot. A long and successful career in Civil Engineering began.
Soon after arriving SF he met his German wife Bergit Guenther at Baker Akers, and daughter Andrea was born. Neither had planned to stay in the US, so they returned to Germany with a vision of working in Munich, a plan that fell through. Deciding after 1 year to return to SF, Heinz stepped off the plane and realized instantly this was Home.
Daughter Michelle was born and the family moved to Piedmont in 1968 where they kept their home for 47 years. A house that Heinz completely redesigned himself both architecturally and structurally, skills that were forced upon him as a young man in helping build his own family home in the 1950s.
Heinz's career took him around the globe, from Peru (working on a wave study for a fishing port) to Venezuela to Illinois and Korea, working on high speed railways. Most of his expertise was spent in the Bay Area working on B.A.R.T. with Tudor, and other positions collaborating with Bechtel Engineering and PBTB. Heinz was a sought after colleague and mentor due to his diligence, precision and mathematical methodical drive to 'get it right'.
Heinz's passions were the outdoors and classical music. An adventurer at heart, he spent most free days hiking the mountains or swimming in the oceans. If not outdoors, one could hear him playing on his piano for hours. He was a family man who traipsed with them on many outdoor adventures, often taking the road less traveled, hardest to climb, and most difficult to achieve much to the girls' and friends great dismay. Camping in Yosemite, hiking Mt Tamalpais, wandering Agate Beach, and snorkeling the oceans in Venezuela are among his favorites.
Heinz is remembered as a free spirit, an explorer, a family man, a historian, a musician, and a great dancer, who was always stubborn in paving his own path, entering in discussions and negotiations defending his way to the very end…
A most beautiful living Celebration of Life was enjoyed with Heinz and his immediate family the week accompanying his passage. To further honor him, a tree will be planted in his name at Dracena Park in Piedmont in the summer of 2020 where friends will also be welcome.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019