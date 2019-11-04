|
|
Helen Tom Chin
July 1938 - October 2019Helen Tom Chin was born in July 1938 to Tom Wah Goon and Tom Yee Toy Woon. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. On October 28, after a long battle with lung cancer, she ascended to Heaven. She was 81 years young and passed away peacefully at home among her loving family.
Helen was predeceased by her mother, her father and her eldest son, Patrick. She is survived by Tyrone, her husband of more than 60 years; her children, Tyrena (Mike), Wendy (David), Natalie (Terrence), Letitia (Rick), and Lawrence; and her twelve grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed dearly.
On November 9, we will celebrate Helen's life with a Rosary Service at 10 am at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 5920 Geary Blvd (at the corner of 23rd Avenue & Geary Blvd.), with a Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma. A memorial meal will follow at Hong Kong Flower Lounge, 51 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae.
Flowers may be sent directly to Woodlawn Cemetery.
Donations in Helen's honor/memory may be made to the following organizations:
Saint Monica-Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
Attn: Father John Sakowski
470-24th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121
Kaiser Foundation Hospitals
Hospice Services
4131 Geary Blvd., 4th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94118
1-800-LUNGUSA
Please visit for online memory/ honor donations.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019