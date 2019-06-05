Resources More Obituaries for Helen DeFriese Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen DeFriese

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Helen B. DeFriese Helen B. DeFriese, known amongst family and family friends as "Mama", was born on March 1, 1927 in San Francisco, CA. She was daughter to Tulio Jiron and Bertha Boggen of El Salvador. Helen met the love of her life when she was 18 years old, Robert DeFriese. They were married on February 14, 1947, and lived in San Francisco where their daughters Denise and Corrine were born. In 1954 they moved to San Carlos and with much pride and love watched their family grow. Helen and Bob organized a newspaper-worthy double wedding for their daughters, whom both married men with the name of Dennis (which really confused the priest!). Denise and Dennis Hines had three children- Andrea, Julianne, and Robert- and Corrine and Dennis Luca had two children- David and Kathleen. Helen and Bob had many dear friends, enjoyed traveling internationally, and created many time-honored traditions with family. The family spent almost every holiday together and their annual trips to Clear Lake created memories the family still hold close to their hearts. The death of Bob in 1993 shattered the family… there was not a single day passed that Helen did not miss Bob with every drop of her soul. She poured what was left of her heart into her family and went on to be in all five of her grandchildren's weddings, became a great-grandmother, and took kindly to all of her extended family. Helen sang happy birthday over the phone to each of her children and grandchildren every year without fail, she was never without a CC and water come cocktail hour, and she reveled in a good, honest conversation about your day. She was a very special person to each of us; few moments in life passed without her love and support embracing us. We lost our beloved Mama on December 19, 2017 to complications from the flu. She will be missed dearly… but sometimes, as stated by poet James Whitcomb Riley, "I cannot say and I will not say that she is dead, she is just away. With a cheery smile and a wave of hand, she has wandered into an unknown land, and left us dreaming how very fair its needs must be, since she lingers there".

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries