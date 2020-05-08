Helen DiMaggio
1919 - 2020
Helen Marie DiMaggioJune 24, 1919 - May 5, 2020Helen passed away six weeks short of her 101st birthday. She was born in San Francisco and later resided in Daly City with her husband of 40 years, Joe DiMaggio. After his passing she moved to Foster City where she became a member of the Fifty-Five Plus Club and was an active volunteer during city special events.

Helen is survived by her children: Diane Fragomeni (Ed), Joyce Scatena (Mike), and Ron DiMaggio (Charlene). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great- grandchildren and one more due in July. Also surviving are three great-great- grandchildren and her youngest sister Dorothy Samonek.

We wish to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Sunrise of Belmont for their three years of loving care, with special thanks to Kristen Marcos and Rita.

The funeral will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
11:00 AM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
MAY
11
Interment
12:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
6503431804
