|
|
Helen Ann DoddsHelen Ann Dodds, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Helen is survived by her siblings: Susan O'Hare and Willard Dodds; daughters: Carolyn (Mike), Corrine, Stephanie (Eddy) and Heather (Will); 8 grandchildren: Nic, Kelsey, Mitchell, Tommy, Chris, Eric, Julie and Jordan; and 2 great grandchildren: Emanuel and Sadie). Helen was born to the late John and Elda Dodds on November 27, 1936 in Eugene, Oregon. She graduated from Palo Alto High School and received a BA in early childhood education from UC Santa Barbara. After receiving her degree, Helen taught for a short period overseas in England and Germany and for many years for the San Carlos School District until her retirement from Brittan Acres Elementary School. Helen didn't live a typical retirement lifestyle. While most retirees "slow down," her life became busier. After surviving 2 cancers, she became a volunteer for the . Helen was a loving mother, devoted daughter, big sister, dear aunt, doting grandmother, and loyal friend. She embraces all those that enter her life. Helen will always be remembered for her smile, upbeat personality, wit and the love and care she had for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1106 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Carlos, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020