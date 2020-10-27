Sister Helen Dugan SNDdeN
October 2, 1919 – October 11, 2020
Sister Helen (Thomas Julie) Dugan SNDdeN
Even at 101 years of age, Sister Helen was always young at heart, known for her sense of humor, quick wit and phenomenal memory. She loved all the children she ever taught and even remembered birthdays of those she taught many years ago. She didn't just promise to pray for people; she did it, caring deeply about others' joys and sorrows.
Sr. Helen died peacefully at the Notre Dame de Namur Province Center, just a week after enjoying socially distanced celebrations of her birthday with the Sisters and with her family.
The third in a family of four girls and three boys, Helen and her sisters helped care for the boys after their father died and while their mother worked. After graduating from Notre Dame High School, San Francisco, and working for a short time, Helen declared her intention to enter the Sisters of Notre Dame. One mischievous brother warned, "Helen, they will never keep you." But, of course, they did!
Helen, at first known as Sister Thomas Julie, was a born teacher. Parents and children will remember her from elementary school classrooms in Carmel, San Jose, Santa Clara, Belmont, Yuba City, Santa Barbara, Portland, Oregon and Seahurst, Washington. Others will remember her from more recent years when she tutored children and supported teachers at Notre Dame Elementary School in Belmont.
Sr. Helen also loved her ten years of ministry at John XXIII Senior Center in downtown San Jose, helping with BINGO, rummage sales, dances and Reno trips. Edie McLachlan, the former Director at the Center, counted on Sr. Helen and still marvels at Sr. Helen's ability to remember everyone's names, faces and stories.
Besides living through a century of major changes, she survived a hospital stay with Covid-19, thanks to the loving care and attention she received at Sequoia Hospital and from her niece, Cathy Dugan, MD, and family. The Sisters are also very grateful to their health care coordinator, Ann Comer, to caregivers Sherry Chiapelone, Ellie Aragon, and to Pathways Hospice.
There is no question about Sister Helen's being remembered; she is impossible to forget and will be deeply missed by her many friends, former colleagues and students, by her loving "Dugan Clan" and by all her Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.
Mass will be celebrated for Sister Helen when a gathering is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 1520 Ralston Avenue, Belmont 94002 or online at snddenwest.org
. To read more about Sr. Helen and share a memory with us, go to www.snddenwest.org
"As her 2020 birthday banner said, we are "Counting our blessings, all 101 of them!"