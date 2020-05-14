Helen Dygert
1928 - 2020
Helen DygertOctober 23, 1928 - May 8, 2020Helen Elaine was a Portuguese devout Catholic married to Richard Lawrence Dygert with six beloved children, Mike, Kay Marie, Lou, Noelle, Kathleen, Stacey and two grandsons, Cody and Anthony. She grew up in Half Moon Bay and was the daughter of Madeline Prara Marsh and Joe Freitas and had six siblings, Clarence, Fred, Georgette, Henry, Dorothy and Walter. She worked at Western Union for 45 years; served on the JFK campaigns and volunteered for Red Cross and American Heart Association. Her favorite class subject was debate. She was incredibly hard working with tireless energy for dancing, reading, shopping and chasing men between husbands. Helen loved life and hung on for 91+ years; she passed peacefully, virus free.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a future date.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
