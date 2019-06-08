Helen Haase Fahey On the morning of June 1, 2019 Helen Haase Fahey passed away after bravely battling many health issues over the last few years. To all who know her, Helen will always be known for her huge heart, feisty spirit, and her indomitable resilience.

Helen is survived by her loving daughter, Denise Erickson, her son-in-law Mark, and granddaughter Erin, the light of her life. Helen is also survived by two loving sisters-in-law, Margaret Haase and Kathleen Bagdon, and her two nieces Christy Haase and Vicki McAffee. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Henry. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 am at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Helen's memory to the or the ASPCA.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019