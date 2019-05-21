Helen Faibish June 17, 1933-April 17, 2019 Helen Faibish passed away in her San Francisco home just weeks after a diagnosis of metastasized cancer. She was born in New York and moved to southern California at age four, a move dictated by her father's health. His death when she was still young left a lifelong emotional scar.



After graduating from high school Helen received a full scholarship to attend Chouinard Art Institute (later The California Institute of the Arts) in Los Angeles where she received the training for her subsequent careers. At age twenty, Helen moved to San Francisco and after a short, failed marriage established a successful graphic design studio. Twenty years later she became a highly regarded ceramicist whose works were featured in high-end art departments in stores such as the late lamented Gump's in San Francisco. This early success led to her work being offered in similar stores across the world.



In addition to her artistic talents Helen was a knowledgeable music lover and classical pianist. She was a frequent patron of chamber music concerts, especially at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and often would have a score with her to follow along. Helen's friends will remember spending long evenings with her engrossed in good conversation embellished by her boundless humor.



Helen was an independent and self-sufficient woman. She lived at a time when it was difficult for women to establish themselves in successful artistic business endeavors. Helen was a woman of exceptional artistic ability: musician, highly skilled ceramicist, graphic artist, culinary expert and gardener. All came to life under her spell.



Helen leaves behind her devoted companion, Doug McLean, and his family and her many friends who loved and admired her. In addition, she is mourned by the family of the late George Pedrick, her friend and companion for many years.



