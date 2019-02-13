Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church
9601 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fincutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Fincutter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Fincutter Obituary
Helen A. Fincutter

Helen A. Fincutter (Age 101, 6 months, and 12 days)
Passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Joseph Patrick Fincutter; mother of Christina Fincutter, Joseph W. (Bernadette) Fincutter, and Joan W. Fincutter. Also survived by grandchildren: Christopher M. Fincutter. Eileen C. Fincutter, Jo-Ann M. Fincutter, and Gabrielle P. Fincutter. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.