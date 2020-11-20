Helen Amaral GrohBorn July 20 1918 Fayal, Azore Islands, Portugal to Manuel and Amelia Amaral. Died peacefully November 11, 2020, San Anselmo, California.Immigrated to the United States 1920 with family first to Rhode Island. After unexpected death of father upon arrival mother and siblings moved permanently to Mission San Jose (Fremont) California.Wife of Capt. Fred Charles Groh USMM {deceased}; Mother of Albert {Al} Groh; Mother-in-law of Terry Connelly Groh; Grandmother to Kelly Campagna {Chris}, Tiffany Cummins {Alex}, and Christian {Leah} Groh; Great Grandmother to Nicholas, Brendan, and Kate Campagna. Will, Brynn, and Allie Cummins, and Grace and Charles Groh. Predeceased by Brother Anthony and Sisters Mary, Amelia, and Rose.Resident of San Francisco for 79 years Saint Stephens Parish.Active in many Portuguese fraternal organizations in California as well as maritime related clubs including Women's Propeller club {past president}, American Merchant Marine Veterans, and early volunteer aboard the liberty ship Jeremiah O'Brian.Family recognizes the quality care provided at Bello Gardens staff, San Anselmo and Hospice by the Bay.Donations may be made on Helen's behalf to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.Eight Bells Mom, love, Skip