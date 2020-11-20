1/1
Helen Groh
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Amaral Groh

Born July 20 1918 Fayal, Azore Islands, Portugal to Manuel and Amelia Amaral. Died peacefully November 11, 2020, San Anselmo, California.
Immigrated to the United States 1920 with family first to Rhode Island. After unexpected death of father upon arrival mother and siblings moved permanently to Mission San Jose (Fremont) California.
Wife of Capt. Fred Charles Groh USMM {deceased}; Mother of Albert {Al} Groh; Mother-in-law of Terry Connelly Groh; Grandmother to Kelly Campagna {Chris}, Tiffany Cummins {Alex}, and Christian {Leah} Groh; Great Grandmother to Nicholas, Brendan, and Kate Campagna. Will, Brynn, and Allie Cummins, and Grace and Charles Groh. Predeceased by Brother Anthony and Sisters Mary, Amelia, and Rose.
Resident of San Francisco for 79 years Saint Stephens Parish.
Active in many Portuguese fraternal organizations in California as well as maritime related clubs including Women's Propeller club {past president}, American Merchant Marine Veterans, and early volunteer aboard the liberty ship Jeremiah O'Brian.
Family recognizes the quality care provided at Bello Gardens staff, San Anselmo and Hospice by the Bay.
Donations may be made on Helen's behalf to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Eight Bells Mom, love, Skip



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved