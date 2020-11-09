Helen Jean Hamilton



Helen J. Hamilton of Mill Valley passed away in her sleep peacefully, and unexpectedly at the age of 73 in her home on August 4th, 2020. Born in San Francisco, Helen was considered a true historian of the city and had even been interviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Helen worked for the San Francisco Court House forensics department for over 30 years. She also taught Anthropology at the University of San Francisco.

Helens true passion was her love of the Siberian Husky breed. Helen dedicated her life to raising beautiful dogs and this led her to joining The Northern California Siberian Husky Club in 1991. In 1994 Helen joined The Siberian Club of America Trust, where she was very involved as Club Secretary and Newsletter Editor. She was Obedience Chairperson for 2 national specialties and often drove across America to attend various dog shows with her 5 beautiful girls. Helen proudly obtaining titles for them.

Helen was pre-deceased by her son David Reinstein and her loving partner and best friend of 38 years, Lou Geneva. Helen's sister-in-law, Carolyn Geneva-Roux would like to thank neighbors and friends for their help during this very difficult time. Helen will be sadly missed, but happily remembered as the loving, funny, brilliant, beautiful soul she was.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to:

SHCA Trust

Ricki Silveria

2435 Wagner Creek Ct.

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466





