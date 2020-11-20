1/
Helen Haug
{ "" }
Helen Hazard Haug

Helen Hazard Haug, 75, passed away peacefully holding her husband's hand on November 16th, 2020 in Mill Valley after undergoing a valiant battle to treat B-cell Lymphoma cancer. She is now in God's hands.

Helen was born in Peekskill, New York on September 5th, 1945. Helen earned her MBA from Stanford in the early 70's. There is not one word that can describe Helen. As a senior executive in finance, she was highly intelligent, formidable, quick-witted and coveted excellence every day. She especially liked to mentor young women in developing their business careers with advice and guidance. She was wickedly funny, a great story teller, willing to share her insights, devoted, warm-hearted, generous, kind and both classy and classic at the same time. Helen enjoyed collecting art, gourmet cooking, and she was deeply devoted to the Catholic faith.

Helen was employed by General Electric and their subsidiaries for 28 years, and the McKesson Corporation for four years before retiring, due to multiple sclerosis.

Helen is preceded in death by her father, John Hazard, mother Helen and sister Jane. She is survived by her loving husband Dick. They were together for 27 years.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at St Hilary Catholic Church, 761 Hilary Drive Tiburon, CA 94920. The rosary starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by a eulogy. Services to begin at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Colma, Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the maximum capacity is 40.

Helen had M.S. for 42 years. If you wish, make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, the gift of beautiful memories remains.
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
San Anselmo 415-453-8440


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Linda and I will greatly miss Helen. A great friend that I met when we were both just pre teens in NYC, super smart and super nice
tom dollard
November 20, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
tom dollard
