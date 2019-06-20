Helen Nitta Hori February 5, 1919 - June 16, 2019 Helen Nitta Hori was born on February 5, 1919 to Issei parents Charles Choichi Nitta and Tane Saito Nitta in Loomis, CA. She grew up on the family's fruit ranch with younger siblings Mary, Al, and Herb. She played a piano solo and gave the valedictory speech at her Roseville High School commencement in 1937. Helen went to SF State to study music, aspiring to become a grade school teacher.



Her studies were interrupted by the internment of Japanese Americans in 1942 when her family was evacuated to Tule Lake. After WWII, Helen returned to SF and married Kei Hori in 1948. They moved to Kauai, where their son Keith was born. They returned to SF to care for Kei's parents and the Hori Employment Agency. She completed her music degree and earned her teaching credential. Helen became one of the first Japanese American teachers with SF Unified School District and taught for 30+ yrs. Helen passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.



Helen is survived by her son Keith Hori, daughter-in-law Barbara (late Kent) Hori & granddaughters Kellyn and Kelty. Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:00pm in Rocklin Cemetery, 4090 Kannasto St., Rocklin, CA 95677. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to: Kimochi, 1715 Buchanan St., SF, CA 94115, or API Legal Outreach at 1121 Mission St., SF, CA 94103.



