|
|
Helen Kiesling
March 26, 1928 - July 21, 2019Helen Marie was born in San Francisco in March of 1928 to Arthur and Rose Schroeder. Middle of three children, she was the lucky one not sharing a name with her mother or father. Raised riding the streetcars from West of Twin Peaks to downtown for shopping, opera, or orthodonture, and successfully matriculating from Sloat, Aptos, and Lincoln, the highlight of her youth was summers at the family summer house on the Russian River. College brought her initially to the University of Oregon, where she made lifelong friends, but could not adjust to life in late 1940's Eugene. "Eugene had two movie theaters. They each showed Westerns, and I'd never seen a Western." She successfully transferred to Mills College, in the era of Darius Milhaud and Dave Brubeck. It allowed her to once again attend the San Francisco Opera. Upon graduation, she became an elementary school teacher in San Francisco, utilizing summers and a sabbatical to vacation in Europe, Asia, India, and the South Pacific. She successfully transferred the love of discovery of new places to her children.
As she continued to summer on the Russian River, she picked up a summer job at the Cazanoma Lodge. Here, she met her husband, John. Settling in Guerneville, they raised their two children, Michael and Christine, and provided them with a bucolic youth of forests, rivers, and orchards. While surrounded by many good friends, as the years passed and the children both attended Cal and settled in San Francisco and Oakland, she eventually moved to Alameda and then Oakland, where she lived for the past decade.
Survived by Michael and Christine, who are forever grateful to the upbringing that both their mother and father provided, Helen has always remembered the contributions you made to her happiness, as a friend, student, or colleague.
A private family event is planned. Should you wish, for her commitment to education, Helen would best be remembered by a gift to either Mills College, or the Guerneville Elementary School.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019