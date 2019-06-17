Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Mary Magdalen Church 2005 Berryman St Berkeley , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Helen Laird Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Laird

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen Laird October 30, 1943 to June 7, 2019 A bright light, always with a warm smile, Helen Laird lived life with positivity, generosity and care for others. She delighted in children in her classroom, in her home, and passing on the street.



Helen was born in Los Angeles on October 30, 1943, the sixth of twelve children to John and Helen (Burton) Hitchcock. She loved growing up in big family and built meaningful relationships with her siblings as they entered adulthood and with the many nieces and nephews who followed. In a big family there is a risk of feeling lost, but Helen made each member feel special and loved. Her family relationships, especially with her sisters, anchored her and gave her much joy and security.



After high school graduation Helen entered the convent with the Dominican Sisters and moved to Mission San Jose and later the Bay Area. She reflected on that time as helping her learn to be peaceful by herself and meeting strong, loving women who became life-long friends. She taught elementary school at the School of the Magdalen as Sister John Charles. When she decided to leave the convent to have a family, she felt supported by the Magdalen community. She married Joe Laird and soon after welcomed twins Tim and Jenny. She loved to the tell the story of their birth, with hand movements and facial expressions, of how Tim came out wiggling and screaming, and Jenny came out calm and sleepy, and that is how their personalities have largely remained.



Helen became a single parent when Tim and Jenny were in second grade and moved the family to Albany where she taught at Cornell school. When the kids were in middle school she went to night school to become a principal, first at Vista-McGregor in Albany and then at Wagner Ranch in Orinda. As dedicated as she was to her students and their families, Tim and Jenny always knew they were her first priority. She frequently told them of her love for being their mom. Helen expertly juggled all her responsibilities while also nurturing a wide array of deep friendships. She treated her kids' friends with love and acceptance. Her kitchen was always stocked with pretzels, lemonade, and other yummy snacks so kids would feel welcome and nourished in her home.



In 2001, Helen married the love of her life, Dr. Bill Rhea, joyously blending together a family of seven adult children and eventually 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Helen and Bill both looked for and saw the best in everyone. They opened their homes to their children's friends and in-laws, and served as bonus parents and grandparents to friends whose families lived far away.



As Alzheimer's slowly set in in recent years, Helen's family and friends lived their love for her daily, and her sunny and sweet nature continued to bless us all.



Helen is survived by Tim (Mike), Jenny (Ethan), bonus children Vince (Linda), Siobhan (Guillermo), Regan (Marc), Fiona (Terry), grandchildren Will, Mark, Lauren, Francesca, Sebastian, Sofia, Ronan, Seamus, Alden, Gratia, Katie, and Maddie, and great grandchildren Vincent and Connor.



A funeral mass is scheduled for June 29 at 11am at Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 2005 Berryman St, Berkeley with a reception to follow in the parish hall. All are welcome.

