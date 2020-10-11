Helen McCormack

Helen Mary McCormack (Hyland)
May 18, 1964 - September 30, 2020
Helen Mary McCormack (Hyland) passed away peacefully in Chicago, Illinois on September 30, 2020 at the age of 56 after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Patrick Hyland; loving daughter of Kevin and the late Nancy McCormack, nee Moroney, dear sister of Una (Mike) Boyd, brothers Aidan (Paula) McCormack and Sean (Julie) McCormack; cherished aunt of Lauren, Matthew, Ashley, Haley, Jack and Shannon; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Helen was born in Birmingham, England on May 18, 1964. Her parents originated from Roscommon, Ireland and immigrated to San Francisco in 1966. Helen was raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco. She graduated from St Gabriel's Elementary School, Mercy High School and San Francisco State University with a bachelor's degree in Business. Helen started her professional career in Marketing in San Francisco then moved to Chicago in 1997 to start a new adventure. She fell in love with Chicago and there she met the love of her life, Pat, who she married on August 29th, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church. Helen loved to travel, enjoyed spending time with her cherished friends and took pride in hosting family and friends in Chicago, showing off the Windy City and attending numerous games at Wrigley Field. Helen was a faithful fan of the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers even after leaving California 23 years ago. She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be dearly missed by all.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. – An Irish Prayer
Family and friends attended a Graveside Service and Interment on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a future date in California for family and friends. Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America (www.curesarcoma.org
), P.O. Box 98160 Washington D.C. 20090-8160 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org
), P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.