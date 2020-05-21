Helen (Rauh) McQuillerOur sweet Helen passed away peacefully in her own home on May 17th at the remarkable age of 104. A true San Franciscan, and proud Slovenian, she was born here to her immigrant parents, Joseph Rauh and Mary Leskovic. She never moved from her beloved City by the Bay.
Helen lived through the Great Depression and saw many changes in the world during her 104 years on the planet. She kept up with the times. She faithfully read the San Francisco Chronicle every day. She prompted many a lively political conversation throughout the years, and she took her voting privileges very seriously.
Helen worked for Bank of America at #1 Powell St. until her retirement at the age of 65. She believed in hard work, and could never understand anyone who did not share her work ethics. Perfection was her middle name. True to form, she dressed in fine clothing and had her makeup on everyday of her life, including the day she passed. Most importantly, she always had her red lipstick on. She once said that "All anyone needs in life is a good red lipstick".
Helen is predeceased by her husband, Johnnie Espeland and most recently her husband Sidney McQuiller . She is survived by Sidney's children and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a multitude of admirers.
Helen's family would like to thank her loyal caring caregivers, Imelda Bowen, Roberson Rodrigues and Carlos Aguillar. They truly made her late life wonderful, with their love and fantastic care. With the support of UCSF Home Care, and Hospice by the Bay, their team of nurses and the best volunteers anyone could pray for, Helen lived happily in her home surrounded by those who loved her.
Helen's private funeral service will be held on May 26th at 11:00. If you wish to view the service virtually, please go to https://www.facebook.com/StAnneSF and log in to attend. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor Helen might donate to Hospice by the Bay, UCSF Geriatric Department, or St. Anne's of the Sunset.
Helen, we will miss you, your smile and your love.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 21 to May 25, 2020.