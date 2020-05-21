Helen Bernice MikosNovember 1921 - May 2020Helen Bernice Mikos passed away peacefully in her home of 65 years on May 11, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Dixon, California, Helen Kilkenny. Helen married Joe Mikos in 1946, and they made their home and life in Lafayette. Joe passed away in 1987. Helen is survived by her children Joe Mikos, Kathleen Baldwin, and Maureen Nuti, their spouses, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. ". . . And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Remembrances can be made to St. Perpetua Church, Lafayette, CA (www.stperpetua.org/).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.